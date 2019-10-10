204 cases of dengue virus reported in Punjab, confirms health department

LAHORE: The health department of Punjab has confirmed that 204 new patients of mosquito-borne dengue fever were brought to different hospitals across the province during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The officials from the provincial health department detailed that the tally mounts to 5650 for dengue patients this year including 140 new cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 24 in Lahore so far. The death toll rises to 10 during this year in the province.

The health department elaborated that the surveillance teams have checked more than 274,320 places in rural parts and overall 76,580 urban places to detect dengue larvae.

The teams registered around 124 cases over finding the presence of dengue larvae besides arresting 37 people, the department said.

Earlier on October 8, the dengue fever had killed two more persons in Karachi and Rawalpindi, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Karachi to 15.

At least 5,000 patients in Islamabad and 6,976 in Rawalpindi have been tested positive for the disease.

The disease is on a rapid rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as well where 4,406 patients have been tested positive so far.

The dengue virus had claimed two lives in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid had said that special OPD has been set up in the Holy Family Hospital to facilitate dengue patients.

According to a statement issued from Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, Dr. Yasmin Rashid visited Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi to inspect its OPD especially set up for the dengue patients.

