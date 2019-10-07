Govt establishes special dengue OPD at Holy Family Hospital: Dr Yasmeen   

RAWALPINDI: Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid here on Monday said that special OPD has been set up in the Holy Family Hospital to facilitate dengue patients, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, Dr. Yasmin Rashid visited Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi to inspect its OPD especially set up for the dengue patients.

She inquired after the patients and reviewed facilities being provided there. The minister said that facilities of registration of dengue patients, their admission and treatment were fully available in the hospital.

“A visible difference is being witnessed in anti-dengue campaign after remedial measures have been expedited by the government,” she added.

Immediate action was taken on complaints received about dengue through helpline and all field officers had been directed to personally monitor anti-dengue measures, she concluded.

Earlier on October 3, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid had reviewed the anti-dengue activities being carried out throughout the province.

Presided over a high level meeting of Cabinet Committee at Civil Secretariat, Dr. Yasmin had said that dengue situation was getting better throughout the province by taking timely measures.

According to a statement issued by Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, the minister had maintained that pace of anti-dengue activities had been accelerated by providing additional resources in affected districts including Rawalpindi.

