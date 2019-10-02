Dr. Yasmin reviews anti-dengue measures in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday reviewed the anti-dengue activities being carried out throughout the province, ARY News reported.

Presided over a high level meeting of Cabinet Committee at Civil Secretariat, Dr. Yasmin said that dengue situation was getting better throughout the province by taking timely measures.

According to a statement issued by Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, the minister maintained that pace of anti-dengue activities have been accelerated by providing additional resources in affected districts including Rawalpindi.

She said that according to the directions of PM Imran Khan anti-dengue activities were being monitored round the clock. Dr Yasmeen further directed that anti-dengue activities should be speedily carried out in the areas of Islamabad as well.

Read More: Two more die in Rawalpindi due to dengue virus

The minister had maintained that action have been taken against those who found guilty for not following the SOPs of anti-dengue.

Provincial Minister Auqaf Saeed-ul-Hassan Jafferi, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayon, Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, DG Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jahangir and others were present in the meeting.

Comments

comments