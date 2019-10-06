Integrated strategy against dengue, working: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr. Zafar Mirza says the dengue situation is improving in the federal capital due to integrated strategy adopted on daily basis.

He was chairing a meeting to review dengue situation on Sunday (today), Radio Pakistan reported.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Health, DG Health, Executive Directors of hospitals and administration of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza on October 4 said as many as 19,000 patients, suffering from dengue fever have been discharged from the hospitals, after being given the best medical facilities, across the country.

He was chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue measures made by the health ministry from the country in Islamabad, here today.

“The government is committed to throw-out dengue from Pakistan, 19,000 patients stand recuperated, so far”, he said. The SAPM said the government set-up best diagnose centre for dengue fever in Islamabad, concrete steps are being taken to counter the situation.

