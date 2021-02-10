5G service to be launched in Pakistan in December 2022: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications, Syed Aminul Haque announced on Wednesday that the 5G technology would be launched in Pakistan next year in December, ARY News reported.

He said this while addressing the contract signing ceremony of broadband projects in Upper Dir, Chitral and Lower Dir districts.

The contract was signed between Universal Service Fund (USF) and Telenor for high-speed mobile broadband projects in Upper Dir, Chitral and Lower Dir districts. The ceremony was witnessed by Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque and SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque and SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari witnessing contract signing between Universal Service Fund (USF) and Telenor for high-speed mobile #broadband projects in Upper Dir, Chitral and Lower Dir districts on February 10, 2021. pic.twitter.com/paoL2kVg8y — Ministry of IT & Telecom (@MoitOfficial) February 10, 2021

The IT minister further said that the broadband project in Upper Dir, Chitral and Lower Dir districts would be completed at a cost of Rs1.3 billion, adding that the government also taking measures to resolve internet issues in North Waziristan.

“IT ministry taking necessary measures to ensure availability of broadband services at all tourist spots across the country,” he added.

Syed Aminul Haque said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will perform the groundbreaking of the special technology zone in Islamabad next week.

He said that local manufacturing of mobile phones has started in Pakistan and soon Pakistani people would be able to get cheaper cell phones.

