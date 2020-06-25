5G: Singapore telcos pick Nokia, Ericsson over Huawei

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s biggest wireless network operators have selected Nokia and Ericsson over Huawei Technologies to build the main fifth-generation (5G) networks in the city-state.

Singapore has allowed telcos to choose their network vendors provided they meet various requirements, including security.

A joint venture between M1 and StarHub awarded one of the city-state’s 5G licences said it had selected Nokia to build its radio access network and that the Finnish company was its preferred supplier for the core and mmWave networks.

The venture said it was also exploring other network parts with Huawei and China’s ZTE.

In a separate statement, 5G licensee Singapore Telecommunications said it had selected Sweden’s Ericsson to negotiate the provision of ran, core and mmWave network.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

Unlike the upgrades of cellular standards such as 2G in the early 1990s, 3G around the millennium and 4G in 2010, the 5G standard will deliver not just faster telephone and computer data services but also help connect vehicles, machines, cargo and farming equipment.

The city-state has said it is on track for nationwide 5G standalone deployment by 2025.

