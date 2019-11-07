Web Analytics
Almost 6 million children immunized for polio in 3 days: Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said over 5.9 million children under the age of five years were administered anti-polio vaccine during the last three days.

He said that the vaccination drive was held across 25 districts of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

In a tweet today, he commended the efforts of polio teams and the support of the parents and community members to achieve the target.

The tweet read: “I commend my #Polio teams vaccinating more than 5.9 million children under 5 years of age in last 3 days with the support of parents and community members across 25 districts of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh. Thank you all!”

A three-day anti-polio campaign was held in various districts of Punjab and Balochistan from November 4.

Lahore, Multan, Sargodha, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin and Chakwal were the districts in Punjab where children under the age of five were being administered anti-polio drops.

During the three-day campaign, polio vaccines were administered to more than 5.9 million children.

