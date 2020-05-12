60,000 wheat sacks recovered from godowns in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: As many as 60,000 wheat sacks were recovered in various raids conducted in Khairpur’s Tehsil of Naro in Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the food inspector, the raids were carried out in different parts of Naro and the hoarded wheat sacks were recovered.

The wheat bags were hoarded by the traders at the various godowns of the area, he added.

Last week, the Sindh Food Authority had recovered 15,000 bags of wheat from a rice mill in Larkana.

Taking action on a tip-off, a team of the provincial food authority conducted raid at a rice mill situated alongside Miro Khan road in Larkana and recovered wheat bags worth Rs52.5 million.

Read more: 25,000 wheat sacks recovered from Hyderabad cotton factory

The wheat hoarded at the mill was later dispatched to the food department’s procurement centre.

Sources had said that the food authorities launched crackdown against the hoarders after it had failed in attaining the wheat procurement target.

Earlier on May 7, 25,000 sacks of wheat had been confiscated from the region of Hala, Sindh which were being illegally hoarded.

