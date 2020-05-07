25,000 wheat sacks recovered from Hyderabad cotton factory

HYDERABAD: 25,000 sacks of wheat were confiscated on Thursday from the region of Hala, Sindh which were being illegally hoarded, ARY News reported.

According to details, Food authorities Sindh raided a cotton factory in the vicinity where the sacks of wheat were kept.

A case has been registered against the factory owner and all the wheat sacks have been moved to a government warehouse.

Earlier in the day, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has ordered an inquiry into the alleged theft of wheat worth Rs7 billion in Sindh.

As per details, the anti-graft watchdog chairman has directed DG NAB Sukkur to begin a probe into the disappearance of Rs7 billion worth of wheat in Sindh.

The move comes after the Sindh government on Monday forwarded the case of alleged theft of wheat worth Rs7 billion from its warehouses in the province to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate it thoroughly.

