NAB summons Nisar Khuhro in wheat corruption case: sources

SUKKUR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has summoned Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Nisar Khuhro, tomorrow in a case related to corruption in the Food department, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Nisar Khuhro is accused of giving wheat of billion rupees to the flour mills on credit. Khuhro was a minister for Food, when the wheat was given on credit to the millers, said NAB sources.

The graft-buster body will record statement of the PPP stalwart tomorrow.

Yesterday, the Sindh government had decided to forward the case of alleged theft of wheat worth Rs7 billions from its warehouses in the province to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate it thoroughly.

The decision came during a meeting presided over by the Sindh chief secretary. Officials of the food department, the anti-corruption establishment and other relevant departments were in attendance in the meeting.

About 168,000 metric tonnes of wheat went missing from the government warehouses in the province.

The wheat worth Rs7 billion was stolen in the month of February, according to a report.

Another wheat bags worth Rs450 million had gone missing last year in November, the report said.

