Sindh government purchased 40% less wheat than required quota: sources

ISLAMABAD: Sources privy to the government quarters has indicated another corruption scandal that is knocking at the door of Sindh governmnet, it has been revealed that Sindh bought 40% less wheat from its required quota, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to sources, Sindh government, already embroiled in a 15 billion rupee wheat theft scandal bought lesser wheat than the allocated budget but the documents showed that the entire budget allocation for the purchase has been consumed.

Sources have raised alarm bells on the situation claiming that the cities of Hyderabad and Karachi may be faced with a severe wheat and flour shortfall in the coming days.

Government sources also revealed that their is great concern in the federal government with regards to this blatant corrupt and fraudulent practice which yet again puts the province on the precipice of great dismay and possible chaos.

Government sources also claimed that their seems to be concerted effort to push the country into another wheat and flour crisis like in January of the ongoing year.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is currently investigating wheat theft and artifical shortfall of wheat and flour in the province.

