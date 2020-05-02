Sindh imposes ban on transportation of wheat

KARACHI: In order to avert any flour crisis in the province, the Sindh government on Saturday imposed a ban on transportation of its wheat to other provinces, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department, the non-stop outflow of wheat stocks from Sindh to other provinces could push the flour prices up in the province.

The provincial government will take strict action against those involved in hoarding or smuggling of wheat to other areas, read the notification.

All the deputy commissioners and district authorities were directed to ensure the ban on the movement of wheat from Sindh.

Earlier on May 1, the Sindh government had decided to seal its border with Balochistan, in a bid to stop wheat smuggling from the province.

In this context, Sindh’s Food department had requested the Interior ministry in written for the closure of the border under Food Act. The decision had been taken after the approval of the Sindh cabinet.

According to the, Sindh Food department, a mafia was active to smuggle the wheat of the province, which could not be allowed. The Sindh government had fixed 1.4 million tons of wheat procurement target for the current crop.

