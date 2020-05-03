Punjab government continues crackdown on wheat smuggling

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday continued its clampdown on smuggling and hoarding of wheat and seized a large number of sacks filled with the commodity in raids in various parts of the province and registered first information reports against alleged smugglers and hoarders, ARY News reported.

In line with the government’s efforts to tighten the noose against smugglers and hoarders to avoid any crisis of wheat, the local administration carried out raids in Attock, Chiniot, Piplan, Sadiqabad, Multan, Hafizabad, Sargodha and Mandi Bahauddin.

A bid to smuggle wheat via Indus River was also thwarted and scores of sacks full of grain were taken into custody.

Read More: Sindh imposes ban on transportation of wheat

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said the government would not allow anyone to create an artificial shortage of basic food items by hoarding. Those indulging in such practices in the fasting month of Ramazan are the country’s enemy, he maintained.

He said the food department has thus far recovered thousands of sacks of wheat during raids against smuggling and hoarding of the commodity. He expressed the hope that the provincial government will meet its target of wheat procurement.

Read More: Punjab achieves about 32pc of wheat procurement target: Chohan

The minister said smuggling will be dealt with an iron hand as Punjab’s borders with other provinces have been sealed. He maintained it is the government’s foremost priority to ensure smooth supply of wheat and flour across the province.

Comments

comments