NAB chairman orders probe into Sindh wheat scam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal has ordered an inquiry into the alleged theft of wheat worth Rs7 billion in Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the anti-graft watchdog chairman has directed DG NAB Sukkur to begin a probe into the disappearance of Rs7 billion worth of wheat in Sindh.

The move comes after the Sindh government on Monday forwarded the case of alleged theft of wheat worth Rs7 billion from its warehouses in the province to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate it thoroughly.

It must be noted that about 168,000 metric tonnes of wheat went missing from the government warehouses in the province. The wheat worth Rs7 billion was stolen in the month of February, according to a report.

Another wheat bags worth Rs450 million had gone missing last year in November, the report said.

Earlier, the chief secretary Sindh had handed over the matter for an inquiry to the anti-corruption department.

