Sindh govt to forward Rs7 billion wheat scam to NAB for investigation

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday decided to forward the case of alleged theft of wheat worth Rs7 billions from its warehouses in the province to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate it thoroughly, ARY News reported.

The decision came during a meeting presided over by the Sindh chief secretary. Officials of the food department, the anti-corruption establishment and other relevant departments were in attendance in the meeting.

About 168,000 metric tonnes of wheat went missing from the government warehouses in the province.

The wheat worth Rs7 billion was stolen in the month of February, according to a report.

Another wheat bags worth Rs450 million had gone missing last year in November, the report said.

Read More: Sindh government purchased 40% less wheat than required quota: sources

Earlier, the chief secretary Sindh had handed over the matter for an inquiry to the anti-corruption department.

It may be noted that the Sindh government has set a target of 1.4 million tonnes of wheat procurement this year.

Read More: Sindh imposes ban on transportation of wheat

Comments

comments