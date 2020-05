630 industrial units to become operational by orders of Sindh govt

KARACHI: The Sindh government has granted permission to 33 more industrial units to resume operations in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a notification issued by the Sindh home department, factories related to the export sector have been allowed to resume their operations to complete their pending orders.

A total of 630 factories have now been allowed to function in the province by the government.

The units would be bound to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid coronavirus outbreak, the notification reads.

It may be noted that the Sindh government had allowed 415 industrial units to resume their operations in the province in the past amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The interior ministry of Sindh has further directed the industrial units to regularly submit details of their employees working on the projects and keep the working strictly import related.

