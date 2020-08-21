630 more people test positive for coronavirus, 10 die

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus cases and associated deaths are on the decline as 630 new infections and ten fatalities were reported across the country over the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), thus far, 6,219 people have died from complications related to the contagion with addition of fatalities reported over the previous 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases reported across the country has jumped to 291,588.

As many as 25,613 tests were conducted during this period, taking the number of tests conducted across the country thus far to more than 2.3 million. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 11,790 as 273,579 have recuperated.

Out of 1,920 ventilators allocated for critically ill Covid-19 patients, 141 are in use as 1,271 patients are under treatment at 735 hospitals across the country.

Thus far, Sindh has reported a total of 127,381 cases, Punjab 95,958, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 35,545, Balochistan 12,424, Islamabad 15453, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,223 and Gilgit Baltistan 2,604.

