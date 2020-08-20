CAA issues fresh coronavirus SOPs for domestic, international flights

KARACHI: Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) for domestic and international flight operations from within the country amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

Director Air Transport of the CAA issued a notification of the SOPs, announcing that they would remain effective from 20 to 31 August and would also be applicable on the chartered flights operating from within the country.

The mangers of the country-wide airports have been made responsible for implementing upon the fresh guidelines.

Under the SOPs, protocols of any sort will remain suspended for the passengers and they could only be dropped before the departure lounge of the airport.

The plane would be disinfected before departure and the crew members would be bound to wear PPE kits during the flight.

The airlines will be bound to provide complete detail of the passengers to the airports’ managers and health department officials would perform coronavirus test before entering the plane.

Airlines would be bound to ensure that every passenger had filled the health declaration form before boarding the plane.

Under the guidelines, the passengers would be seated following social distancing restriction, leaving one seat vacant between the two passengers.

They would be bound to wear masks during the entire flight except during the meal-time.

