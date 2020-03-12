KARACHI: Adviser to Chief Minister of Sindh on Law, Anti-Corruption Establishment, and information Murtaza Wahab on Thursday announced another patient as cured after initially being tested positive for coronavirus and being kept in medical isolation, ARY News reported.

Wahab held a press conference on the good news and revealed that 12 others were currently being treated and under observation for coronavirus.

The recently cured patient’s age has been revealed to be 64 years which calls for a special celebration said, Wahab.

Across the globe, old people have been seen as more susceptible to dangerous infections and an old person being cured in Pakistan is being seen as a major positive.

The Advisor to Sindh government also said that the Federal government has thus far remained incapable with controlling the virus whereas he also claimed that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has not even called the Chief Minister of Sindh over the diagnosed patient and outbreak of the virus.

Earlier in the day, a 31-year-old man in Shigar district has tested positive for coronavirus, Gilgit-Baltistan focal person on coronavirus confirmed.

According to Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson, a 31-year-old man had visited Iran and tested positive for the disease today.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases in Pakistan to 22 and three in Gilgit-Baltistan.

