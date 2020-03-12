ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan on Thursday issued a statement regarding the spread of the dangerous Pandemic, coronavirus and contingency measures taken by Pakistan on the matter, ARY News reported.

A spokesman for the foreign office announced that the councillor section of Pakistan’s Embassy in Afghanistan was being closed for a few days given the threat of the disease.

Expanding on the notion, the spokesperson said that most countries of the world have taken precaution with regards to containing and fighting the virus and Pakistan was also implementing the same cautionary approach.

Earlier in the day, two more cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday have been confirmed at the Pak-Afghan Torkham border.

One patient is a Pakistani national and other is an Afghan national, who was sent back to his country, after detection of the deadly virus.

Pakistani patient identified as Muhammad Asghar is an employee in the Pakistan Embassy in Afghanistan, who was sent back to Pakistan on the special directives of the foreign office, said sources.

He was working Passport Collector in the Pakistan Embassy and was quarantined in Kabul as preventive measures, yesterday. Agency Surgeon Tariq Hayyat confirmed infection of coronavirus in Asghar.

