674 new Covid cases, 17 deaths reported in Punjab in 24 hours

LAHORE: 674 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) surfaced in Punjab in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections thus far reported in the province to 85,261.

According to health officials, 17 more people succumbed to the virus, pushing the provincial death toll to 1,972.

Read More: Smart lockdown enforced in seven cities of Punjab province

More than 52,000 patients have recuperated from the highly contagious disease in the province.

572,948 Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far.

According to district-wise breakdown of new cases, Lahore reported 305, Nankana Sahib one, Shiekhupura 10, Rawalpindi 51, Gujranwala 16, Sialkot 21, Narowal 13, Gujrat 24, Mandibahuddin 12, Multan 38, Khanewal eight, and Vehari eight.

Read More: Pakistan’s coronavirus death toll tops 5,000

Faisalabad reported 62, Toba Tek Singh eight, Jhang one, Rahim Yar Khan four, Sargodha eight, Mianwali four, Khushab four, Bhakkar two, Bahawalnagar four, Bahawalpur 14, Lodhran four, DG Khan 17, Muzaffargarh one, Rajanpur 20, Layyah two, Sahiwal four, and Okara one.

Comments

comments