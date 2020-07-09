Smart lockdown enforced in seven cities of Punjab province

LAHORE: Smart lockdown has been enforced in COVID-19 hotspots identified in seven cities of the Punjab province after the strategy has yielded positive results in tackling virus spread in the province, ARY NEWS reported.

The cities that would face restrictions on movement under smart lockdown strategy included Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, and Rawalpindi.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman issued a notification announcing lockdown during a period from Thursday midnight to 24 July.

Lahore

The Lahore areas that would go under smart lockdown included A2 Society, commercial area of Chungi Amar Sandhu, EME block Township, Johar Town Green city, Government Servants Housing Scheme, Wapda Town.

Faisalabad

In Faisalabad, Waris Pura Chowk, D-Type Colony Mandi quarters Allama Iqbal Colony, Raza Abad and Raza Garden, Eden Gardens, Abdullah Garden, Al-Najaf Colony, Madina Town, Amna Abad, Nisar Colony, Muslim Town block B and I and People’s Colony 1 will face restriction on movement.

All roads leading to Lahore Road, Naya Bazar, Masjid Bazar, road leading from the Church to Nishat Cinema Chowk and other areas will remain shut for the period.

Multan

Hoor Banaspati Mills, SNGPL Residential Colony, Custom Office Colony Kalma Chowk will remain shut in Multan during the smart lockdown.

Sialkot

Tauseef Market near Fawara Chowk, Tehsil Daska, Al Yousuf Plaza, Qyum Street Shahabpura, and Muzaffarpur areas and Roras Road will go under lockdown in Sialkot.

Rawalpindi

The area that will witnesses restrictions on movement in Rawalpindi included Dhoke Khabba, Gulistan Colony, Range Road area, and Lane 4 PI Colony.

Gujrat

Moula Dad Colony, Khursheed Colony, Gujrat Colony, Muslim Pura, and Staff Galla, Gujrat City.

Gujranwala

Wapda Town, People’s Colony W, Y, Xand Z blocks.

