LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said on Monday Covid-19 hit areas saw a significant drop in the number of coronavirus patients being reported from there after these neighbourhoods were sealed under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “smart lockdown” strategy.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, he said Covid-affected areas in all major cities of Punjab, including the provincial capital, were sealed under this strategy for ten to fifteen days. He added random sampling also yielded encouraging results.

Most of the areas placed under “smart lockdown” have now been de-sealed, the chief minister said.

اب یہ ثابت ہو چکا ہے کہ جہاں عوام کی جانب سے حکومت کے دئیے گئے SOPs پر سختی سے عملدرآمد کیا جاتا ہے وہاں وائرس کا پھیلاؤ کم ہو جاتا ہے امید ہے کہ شہری اس جنگ میں انتظامیہ کا ساتھ دیں گے اور SOPs پر عمل کر کے وائرس کے پھیلاؤ کو کم کرنے میں مدد کریں گے.#TogetherWeCan #COVID19 2/2 — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) July 6, 2020

“It has now been proven that the spread of the virus slows down in areas where people strictly follow SOPs issued by the government,” CM Usman Buzdar said, hoping that citizens will cooperate with the administration in the fight against the contagion and prevent its spread by sticking to the SOPs.

