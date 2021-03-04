KARACHI: More than 6,800 sparrows, bulbul and other birds were rescued from a passenger bus by the Sindh Wildlife Department (SWD) at the Jamshoro Toll Plaza.

The birds were being smuggled to Karachi, according to officials of the department. A person allegedly involved in the smuggling of birds was arrested while a first information report (FIR) registered.

A team of the department later freed all the seized birds in Miani Forest near Hyderabad.

The wildlife department tweeted: “Over 6,800 innocent wild trapped prisoners that include Sparrows, Common Myna, Starlings, Weavers, Bulbul & others, freed by the team of Sindh Wildlife Department at Miani Forest station near #Hyderabad, Sindh.”

