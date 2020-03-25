712 apprehended for defying lockdown in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested as many as 712 citizens for allegedly defying lockdown in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Additional Inspector General of Police ( AIGP) Karachi, Ghulam Nabi Memon said that 215 cases have been registered against the 712 suspects in different police stations on the third day of the lockdown in the metropolis. He maintained that hundreds of the detainees were released after a warning.

The police officer said that most of the people arrested have been booked under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, 70 people were arrested in Hyderabad, 10 in Mīrpur Khas, 90 in Shaheed Benazirabad and 39 in Sukkur.

Read More: Sindh Govt further tightens lockdown restrictions, fuel stations ordered to close by 8pm

Earlier in the day, the government of Sindh had squeezed the lockdown restrictions further in the province ordering fuel stations to close down after 8pm.

Petrol and CNG stations among others had been asked to operate from 8am to 8pm and closed down after that till the lockdown was imposed in the province in the face of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Comments

comments