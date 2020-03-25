KARACHI: The government of Sindh on Wednesday squeezed the lockdown restrictions further in the province ordering fuel stations to close down after 8pm, ARY News reported.

Petrol and CNG stations among others have been asked to operate from 8am to 8pm and closed down after that till the lockdown is imposed in the province in the face of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Read More: Sindh govt completes mapping of 122 coronavirus cases in Karachi

All Pakistan CNG Association on the occasion said that the decision is one made out of necessity and they would abide by it and support the government in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

In a step to obtain better results from the ongoing province-wide lockdown to deal with novel coronavirus, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah yesterday directed the police chief to take stern action against violators.

Read More: Sindh CM orders police to tighten lockdown

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Karachi, CM Murad Ali Shah has directed Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar to take strict action against the people who are on the streets without any emergency.

He directed the police chief to ensure complete ban on inter-city transport service and closure of shopping centers.

Comments

comments