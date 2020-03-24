Sindh CM orders police to tighten lockdown

KARACHI: In a step to obtain better results from the ongoing province-wide lockdown to deal with novel coronavirus, Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday directed the police chief to take stern action against the violators.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Karachi, CM Murad Ali Shah has directed Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mehar to take strict action against the people who are on the streets without any emergency.

He directed the police chief to ensure complete ban on inter-city transport service and closure of shopping centers.

Read More: Sindh minister hints at imposing curfew as people ignore lockdown orders

Earlier in the day, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah had hinted at imposing curfew across the province as people ignored government’s lockdown orders.

Sindh government had imposed a complete lockdown for 15 days from March 23 in order to contain and curb further spread of coronavirus.

Talking to ARY News, Nasir Shah had said that government will left with no option except imposing curfew as people are not taking lockdown orders seriously. He had once again appealed the nation to stay at home and support the government in fight against COVID-19.

