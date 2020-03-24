Sindh minister hints at imposing curfew as people ignore lockdown orders

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah on Tuesday hinted at imposing curfew across the province as people ignored government’s lockdown orders, ARY News reported.

Sindh government had imposed a complete lockdown for 15 days from March 23 in order to contain and curb further spread of coronavirus.

Talking to ARY News, Nasir Shah said that government will left with no option except imposing curfew as people are not taking lockdown orders seriously.

He once again appealed the nation to stay at home and support the government in fight against COVID-19.

Several people in Karachi came out of their homes on Wednesday morning and traffic was witnessed on major roads of megacity despite the lockdown in the province.

The Sindh government on Monday imposed a ban on pillion riding across Sindh for 14 days.

“It is pertinent to clarify that pillion riding on motorbikes which will increase virus spread manifold is strictly not allowed,” the provincial home department issued a clarification with regard to its lockdown orders.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 892 after new cases were reported in different areas of the country.

According to the National Command and Control Centre for the novel coronavirus, out of the total, 399 cases were reported in Sindh, 249 in Punjab, 110 in Balochistan, 81 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 38 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, whereas 15 people were diagnosed with the deadly virus in Islamabad and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Six patients have recovered so far while six died from the COVID-19.

