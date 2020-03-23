Coronavirus lockdown: Pillion riding banned in Sindh for 15 days

The Sindh government on Monday imposed a ban on pillion riding across Sindh for 14 days.

“It is pertinent to clarify that pillion riding on motorbikes which will increase virus spread manifold is strictly not allowed,” the provincial home department issued a clarification with regard to its lockdown orders.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had earlier on March 22 announced a lockdown across the province for 15 days to stem the spread of coronavirus.

41 new coronavirus cases emerged in Sindh today, 39 of them were detected in Sukkur pilgrims while three in Karachi, taking the provincial count of COVID-19 cases to 394.

The Sindh Health Department said 39 new cases were detected in pilgrims quarantined in Sukkur on return from Iran via Taftan border. Three coronavirus positive patients surfaced in the port city, raising Karachi’s tally to 133.

There a total of 88 cases of local transmission in Karachi so far, the health officials said.

