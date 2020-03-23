KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday received “anonymous” donation of Rs1 million for the Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund.

“Today I received this anonymous donation made to “Sindh Coronavirus Emergency Fund”, along with a letter from the donor,” he wrote in a Twitter post, sharing the letter and cheque.

He said: “Such acts of kindness strengthen our resolve to continue fighting this challenge, & reassure us that humanity stands tall during such extraordinary times!”

“I am a retired person of 88 years. In response to your appeal, I submit herewith a cheque of a humble amount in face of unheard and dreadful epidemic,” read the letter sent to the chief minister along with the cheque by the anonymous donor.

Earlier, on March 17, the Sindh government had set up a “Coro Virus Relief Fund” to fight the pandemic.

The provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab in a tweet had said the Sindh chief minister, ministers, advisors, special assistants and all PPP MPAs will contribute their one-month salary to the fund.

