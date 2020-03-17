‘CM, ministers to contribute one-month salary to Coronavirus Relief Fund’

KARACHI: The Sindh government has set up a “Coro Virus Relief Fund” to fight the disease, the provincial government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, he said the Sindh chief minister, ministers, advisors, special assistants and all PPP MPAs will contribute their one-month salary to the fund.

#SindhGovt has established a Corona Virus Relief Fund with the seed money of Rs 3 Billion. The CM, Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants & all PPP MPAs will contribute their 1 months salary into the fund — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 17, 2020

So far Sindh has reported the highest number of 172 COVID-19 cases.

Earlier today, Murtaza Wahab said of the 274 pilgrims who took coronavirus tests upon return from Taftan in Sukkur, 134 were diagnosed with the disease while 140 were declared negative.

Whereas, Punjab has 16 confirmed cases of the coronavirus thus far.

In a tweet this evening, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar confirmed: “On the basis of test reports, of suspected patients, I can confirm that the number of confirmed #coronavirus patients is now 26.

“We are testing all the suspected patients and 736 Zaireen quarantined in DG Khan. 1,276 Zaireen coming from Taftan will also be quarantined.”

