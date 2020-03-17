696 more Taftan pilgrims arriving in Sukkur tomorrow

KARACHI: 696 more pilgrims put in quarantine at Taftan border upon return from Iran will be arriving in Sukkur tomorrow (Wednesday), a spokesperson for the Sindh government said.

He said the pilgrims will leave the Taftan isolation centre today at 6 pm.

The spokesman said the Sindh chief minister has issued directives for the Sukkur commissioner to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

So far Sindh has reported the highest number of 172 COVID-19 cases.

Murtaza Wahab, the provincial government’s spokesperson, said of the 274 pilgrims who took coronavirus tests upon return from Taftan in Sukkur, 134 were diagnosed with the disease while 140 were declared negative.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tweeted: “On the basis of test reports, of suspected patients, I can confirm that the number of confirmed #coronavirus patients is now 26.”

“We are testing all the suspected patients and 736 Zaireen quarantined in DG Khan. 1,276 Zaireen coming from Taftan will also be quarantined.”

