PM Imran Khan says coronavirus will destroy economy of developing countries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has predicted on Tuesday that the novel coronavirus will destroy the economy of the developing countries.

In an interview to foreign news agency, PM Khan said that rich countries should wave off the loans of poor countries in order to curb the prevention of coronavirus.

“In case we get swamped by this virus, our health facilities will not be able to cope with it and,” he added.

He also urged the United States to lift sanctions over Iran as they are in terrible state due to coronavirus and the sanctions have already impoverished Tehran.

Replying to a query, PM Imran Khan regretted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s statement about Taliban. Solution of Afghan conflict lies in the talk between the stock holders.

He said after coming into the power, his government worked on the Afghan Peace Process with the United States.

PM Imran Khan said Pakistan is an ally of the US for peace as he always opposed Islamabad’s inclusion in the war against terror.

He said an extremist government is ruling over India and he has apprised the UN about the grave rights violations of Muslims in India by the Modi government.

