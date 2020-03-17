COAS Bajwa directs army to help civil administration fight COVID-19

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has directed all commanders to take maximum necessary measures to assist civil administration for safety and well-being of the people in wake of coronavirus, ISPR said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, all medical facilities of the Armed Forces are operationalized and geared up to meet any eventuality to deal with the pandemic.

COVID-19 testing labs have been established at major military hospitals across the country and central testing lab at Armed Forces Institute of Pathology, Rawalpindi, said ISPR.

COVID-19 help desks have also been established at each military hospital for fast track handling.

The statement said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully involved in assisting the government and provincial administrations to tackle the situation since the outbreak and duly vigilant of the developing situation post-COVID-19.

PM Imran to address nation

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today (Tuesday) amid growing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

PM Imran would take the nation into confidence after the measures taken by the federal government to combat the spread of COVID-19, said sources.

The prime minister Imran Khan will advise the nation to take safety measures.

Pakistan’s tally reaches 193

It must be noted that 10 new cases of novel coronavirus have been emerged in Punjab and Sindh today, pushing the total number of cases in the country to 193.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmen Rashid said that overall 42 tests were conducted out of which five were reported positive.

She said that 736 patients have come from Taftan and has been kept in quarantine at a university in Dera Ghazi Khan. “There are currently six confirmed coronavirus cases in Punjab,” added Yasmin Rashid.

Sindh’s tally climbs to 155

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Law Murtaza Wahab, in a Tweet on Tuesday, said the Sindh’s COVID-19 count reached 155 after more people returning from Taftan tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Sindh has reported the highest number of 155 coronavirus cases thus far.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Taimur Jhagra confirmed 15 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the province for the first time.

He tweeted: “Just received news that 15 of 19 individuals received in KP from Taftan have tested positive for Corona Virus.

