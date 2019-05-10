72 more test HIV-positive in Ratodero, tally reaches to 337

LARKANA: The number of HIV-positive cases rose to 337 in Ratodero as 72 new cases were identified on Friday in the area, ARY News reported.

Dr Sikander Memon, in-charge of the Aids Control Programme in Sindh, said, “With the detection of 72 new cases, the tally of confirmed HIV cases have reached to 337 in Ratodero. ” He said that of the affected people, 270 were children.

Dr Memon said that they carried out screening of 7,534 people during the last 13 days in the area.

Earlier, as many as 186 people, including 108 male and 78 female, had been tested positive for HIV in Ratodero during an ongoing mass screening in the areas.

According to a report sent to Sindh government by the Directorate General of Health services, total 4,656 persons had been screened for the HIV during the last 12 days.

Out of the 186 HIV patients,58 per cent were male and 42 per cent were female, the report had said and added that 54.8 per cent patients were between the age group of 2-5.

13 toddlers were also detected HIV positive in the area while 102 children of the age group 2-5 were tested positive for HIV.

39 children of age group 6-15 and 31 children of age 15 to 45 were tested positive during the ongoing mass screening in the area, read the report.

