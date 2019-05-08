HIV cases jump to 186 in Ratodero

RATODERO: As many as 186 people, including 108 male and 78 female, were tested positive for HIV in Ratodero during an ongoing mass screening in Ratodero, ARY News reported.

According to a report sent to Sindh government by the Directorate General of Health services, total 4,656 persons were screened for the HIV during the last 12 days.

Out of the 186 HIV patients,58 per cent were male and 42 per cent were female, the report said and added that 54.8 per cent patients were between the age group of 2-5.

13 toddlers were also detected HIV positive in the area while 102 children of the age group 2-5 were tested positive for HIV.

39 children of age group 6-15 and 31 children of age 15 to 45 were tested positive during the ongoing mass screening in the area, read the report.

Earlier, Sindh’s health ministry had failed to determine the causes of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) outburst in Larkana where so far 157 people, including 127 children had been tested positive for HIV on May 6.



According to the details, a meeting was held in Ratodero with Larkana commissioner in the chair to ascertain the reasons of HIV outbreak in the city.

The meeting was told that it could not be proved yet that Dr Muzaffar Ghanghar was responsible for transmission of HIV among the residents, said sources.

During the meeting, the officials of health department had held quacks and hairdressers responsible of lethal disease.

