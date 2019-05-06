Health ministry fails to determine causes of HIV outbreak in Larkana

RATODERO: Sindh’s health ministry has failed to determine the causes of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) outburst in Larkana where so far 157 people, including 127 children have been tested positive for HIV, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a meeting was held today in Ratodero with Larkana commissioner in the chair to ascertain the reasons of HIV outbreak in the city.

The meeting was told that it could not be proved yet that Dr Muzaffar Ghanghar was responsible for transmission of HIV among the residents, said sources.

During the meeting, the officials of health department held quacks and hairdressers responsible of lethal disease.

Read More: Larkana HIV AIDS spread: Dr Muzaffar’s remand extended

They said that the usage of used needles and injections at private clinics of quacks and circumcisions performed by hairdressers could be the reasons behind the HIV outbreak in Larkana.

The meeting decided to seize the illegal blood banks in Larkana and its suburbs and agreed to launch an AIDS awareness comparing in the area.

The district health officials told the meeting that they had sealed 41 clinics of fake doctors in the area and set up AIDS screening camps at different locations of the area.

The officials said that they would take concrete measures to stop usage of used needles and added that they would ascertain the causes of HIV outbreak in the area within 10 days.

Officials of federal government, Sindh government, WHO, UNICEF and UNAIDS were present in the meeting.

Comments

comments