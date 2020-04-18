72-year-old doctor loses battle with Covid-19 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A 72-year-old doctor succumbed to the coronavirus illness in Islamabad on Saturday, according to the Islamabad deputy commissioner.

Hamza Shafaat in a Twitter statement said this is the second death from the contagion in the capital.

Offering “heartfelt condolences” to the bereaved family, he said his administration is making arrangements for the last rites as per notified standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the federal capital has reached 163.

Pakistan has so far recorded 7,638 cases of the contagion, including 143 deaths.

