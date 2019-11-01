72nd independence day of Gilgit being celebrated today

The 72nd independence day of Gilgit will be celebrated in Gilgit-Baltistan with traditional zeal and fervor today (Friday).

The day is being celebrated to pay tributes to those heroes of liberation war and Gilgit scouts who revolted against Dogra rule on 1st November 1947.

Political, social and literary circles have finalized programs to celebrated the day in a befitting manner, Radio Pakistan reported.

A ceremony in this regard will be held at Helipad ground in Gilgit at 9 am.

Besides, a grand function will also be held in Aga Khan Shahi polo ground in Gilgit after today Friday prayer.

Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan is also scheduled to take part in the ‘Azadi Parade’ which will be conducted to mark the occasion.

PM Imran Khan will lay a floral wreathe at the monument of martyrs.

The Governor and Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan and cabinet members will also hold meetings with the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate various development schemes and address a public gathering in Gilgit.

