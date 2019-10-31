Special economic zone to be set up in Gilgit: Gandapur

GILGIT: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday said that a special economic zone will be set up in Gilgit, ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering of PTI in Gilgit, Gandapur said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government will redress the grievances of the people in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). He said, “People of GB had been neglected for last 72 years but the incumbent will resolve their problems.”

Speaking on the occasion, the minister announced that tunnel work at Babusar Pass will be imitated in next year and vowed to build roads in the area.

He said that provision of quality education and healthcare facilities to masses were among the top priorities of the government.

Read More: Govt to address grievances of people in Gilgit-Baltistan: Gandapur

Earlier on October 3, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur had said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government will address the grievances of people in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Talking to journalists, Gandapur had maintained that the incumbent government will make Gilgit-Baltistan self-sufficient by promoting tourism in the area.

He had said that Prime Minister Imran was interested in progress of Gilgit Baltistan and added that he would inaugurate various development projects in Skardu.

Comments

comments