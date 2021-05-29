73 more die of Covid-19, 2,455 infected in Pakistan over last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 2,455 fresh cases of the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of infections reported in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 916,239.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll climbed to 20,680 after 73 more people succumbed to the deadly virus during the same period.

A total of 55,442 samples were tested, out of which 2,455 were declared positive, the NCOC said. The positivity ratio of infections was recorded at 4,42 per cent, it added.

Statistics 29 May 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 55,442

Positive Cases: 2455

Positivity % : 4.42%

Deaths : 73 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) May 29, 2021

2,136 more people recovered, taking the tally of patients recovering from the disease to 836,702. There are a total of 4,083 critical cases in the country at present, the NCOC said.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 338,377 infections, Sindh 315,410, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 131,775, Islamabad 81,007, Balochistan 25,001, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,108 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,561.

On Friday, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed the first case of the more dangerous COVID-19 variant first discovered in India.

The NIH spokesman said that the Indian strain was found in samples the NIH received for testing. The NIH also confirmed seven cases of South African Covid-19 variant detected in Pakistan in the ongoing month.

