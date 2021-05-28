Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan receives first shipment of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines

pakistan first shipment pfizer covid-19 vaccines covax

ISLAMABAD: The first shipment of doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Pakistan that is provided by COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX), citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

A special flight carrying the shipment of 100,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine landed in Pakistan today, whereas, syringes for the vaccination will also arrive in the country in the next two days.

Pakistan has received the second shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX as the first stock of doses of Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine had arrived in the country earlier in the month.

pakistan first shipment pfizer covid-19 vaccines covax

Read: Pakistan successfully manufactures COVID vaccine locally

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is the sixth vaccine in Pakistan for expediting the process of vaccination to curb the spread of the virus.

The latest stock of COVID-19 vaccine has been transferred to Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) warehouse before its usage across Pakistan, sources told ARY News.

pakistan first shipment pfizer covid-19 vaccines covax

On May 23, Pakistan had received another 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China.

Read: No shortage of Sinopharm vaccine in Pakistan: health ministry

A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK 6853 had airlifted another batch of two million doses of Sinovac vaccine from the Capital International Airport Beijing to Islamabad on Sunday.

A special flight PK 6852 had also transported a consignment of one million doses of Sinovac vaccine on May 16.

The federal government expedited the imports of COVID-19 vaccines after the virus spread intensifies in the country.

Read: Covid vaccine: Pakistan lifts age restriction for people wishing to travel abroad

In a major achievement, Pakistan on Sunday successfully manufactured a COVID vaccine locally at the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad.

According to sources, overall 124,000 doses of single-dose CanSino vaccine were manufactured at the NIH and would be available for use very soon.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Health

Get vaccinated, win cash as US state offers $116.5 million in prizes

Pakistan

Pakistan detects first case of Indian Covid-19 variant

Pakistan

DROP SCENE: Three Multan minors killed by parents’ poisoning not…

Pakistan

US Charge d’Affairs Angela Aggeler calls on COAS Bajwa

[X] Close