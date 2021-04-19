73 more Pakistanis die of coronavirus in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus has claimed 73 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 16,316, ARY News reported on Monday.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, the country reported 73 more deaths due to the pandemic, while 5,152 new cases were reported during the said period.

The national tally of confirmed cases climbed to 761,437 as 5,152 new infections surfaced during the past 24 hours.

Statistics 19 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 60,162

Positive Cases: 5152

Positivity % : 8.56%

Deaths : 73 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 18, 2021

Read more: Pressure on hospitals mounting due to ‘weak’ SOPs compliance: Umar

As many as 60,162 samples were tested, out of which 5,152 turned out to be positive with an 8.56 per cent positivity rate.

The total number of people recuperating from the disease stands at 662,845, while 4,515 patients are critically ill due to COVID and are currently under treatment at the country’s various hospitals.

The government and health officials warn that if the ongoing pace of infections continues for another two weeks, the situation may go “worse,” as the country’s already weak health system is saturating.

Comments

comments