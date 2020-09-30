747 more people test positive for coronavirus in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: As many as 747 new cases of the coronavirus surfaced in Pakistan during the previous 24 hours, pushing the number of infections in the country to 312,263.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, tests of 32,031 people were conducted during this period, out of which 747 turned out to be positive.

The pandemic claimed lives of five more people during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 6,479. 296,881 patients have so far recovered from the disease. There are now 8,903 active cases in the country.

‘One million deaths’

The global death toll from the new coronavirus, which emerged less than a year ago in China and has swept across the world, passed one million this week. The pandemic has ravaged the global economy, inflamed geopolitical tensions and upended lives, from Indian slums and Brazil s jungles to America s biggest city New York.

World sports, live entertainment and international travel ground to a halt as fans, audiences and tourists were forced to stay at home, kept inside by strict measures imposed to curb the virus spread.

