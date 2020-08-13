753 more test positive for coronavirus, ten die in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: As many as 753 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of confirmed cases to 286,674.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), ten people died due to coronavirus-related complications during this period, pushing the death toll from the disease in the country to 6,139

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 16,475 as 264,060 patients have recuperated.

Read More: Russia says medics to get COVID-19 vaccine in two weeks

As many as 19,221 more samples were tested over the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted across the country thus far to more than 2.2 million.

Speaking at a press conference on Aug 13, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said the world is appreciating the smart lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which remained successful in containing the spread of coronavirus.

Read More: Pakistan plans coronavirus vaccine clinical trials in next two weeks

He said smart lockdown strategy of PM Khan remained successful and being lauded by the world leaders including Microsoft owner, Bill Gates and UNGA President-elect Volkan Bozkir. “The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan decreasing, but still we are not in a position to declare the country of Covid-19 free.”

Warning the people of another spike of the coronavirus cases, the minister urged the countrymen to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain virus spread and added that NCOC teams are visiting provinces to create more awareness about the deadly virus.

