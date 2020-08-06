Pakistan plans coronavirus vaccine clinical trials in next two weeks

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Punjab, in collaboration with Australia’s Flinders University, has begun preparations for a coronavirus vaccine trials in Pakistan to combat the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to UHS Vice-Chancellor Dr Javed, the preliminary clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine produced by Australia will begin in two weeks in Pakistan.

Giving details about the pilot project in a video link session held in UHS, Lahore, Dr Javed said that 25 people will be given the vaccine. “If the vaccine produced promising results, the trial will be expanded to more people.”

Read More: Novavax COVID-19 vaccine induces immune response in early study

Karachi’s Jinnah Sindh Medical University will also be made part of the project.

Dr Javed said that vaccine will reach Pakistan in coming days and clinical trials will begin after approval from Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). He further said that commercial-scale manufacturing of vaccine is likely to start in the next three months.

The vaccine, known as COVAX-19, was developed by Flinders University and Australian firm Vaxine Pty Ltd and had produced promising results in trials in Australia. All participants developed antibodies to the new coronavirus.

Read More: DRAP nod awaited to begin clinical trial of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

Phase I clinical trials for the vaccine started on July 2 at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in south Australia.

It must be noted that countries around the world are engaged in efforts to develop an effective vaccine against the contagious disease, but so far scientists have not been able to achieve complete triumph in this regard.

Comments

comments