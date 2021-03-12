7,582 elderly citizens inoculated against coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 7,582 elderly citizens have been administered the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine since the second phase of a countrywide coronavirus vaccination kicked off earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said 7,582 people aged above 60 years have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in the province. A total of 207,464 elderly citizens got themselves registered for vaccination, he added.

Of the total, 1,298 people got the first shot at Lahore Expo Centre the day the second phase started.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has convened a meeting of the cabinet committee on combating coronavirus threat to review the pandemic situation in the wake of the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) decision to re-impose restrictions due to a surge in infections.

Sources said that the government is mulling over shutting down marriage halls among other measures to halt the virus spread.

