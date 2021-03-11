Private sector allowed to import COVID vaccine: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Punjab recorded after the arrival of citizens from the United Kingdom (UK), said Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Dr Yasmin Rashid said as many as 126 patients across the province are currently on ventilators due to COVID-19.”The surge in COVID-19 cases was witnessed after the return of citizens from the UK.”

Commenting on the COVID vaccination drive, the minister said the biggest vaccination centre has been established at the Expo Centre in Lahore, while so far more than 100,000 health professionals and above 4,000 senior citizens have been vaccinated against the deadly virus.

We have vaccination stock in large number, no need to worry, Rashid vowed.

Read more: Schools in seven Punjab cities to remain closed until March 28: NCOC

She ruled out rumours of side effects of the Sinopham COVID vaccine. The Punjab minister asked the private sector to import the COVID-19 vaccine if they want to.

She made it clear that parks will remain closed after 6 pm across the province and added that the situation has compelled them to slap restrictions in the wake of COVID spread.

Comments

comments