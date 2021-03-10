ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has taken major decisions to curb the spread of novel coronavirus through the continuation of smart lockdown policy in hotspot areas, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The NCOC head Asad Umar chaired a session where the federal and provincial officials briefed the participants regarding the current situation of pandemic and government steps.

After witnessing a sharp rise in the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases, the NCOC took important decisions including the strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the virus.

It has been decided to implement the 50 per cent staff to work from home policy after consulting the provinces. However, the operation centre decided to immediately implement the work from home policy for 50 per cent of staff in Islamabad.

Moreover, the participants decided to implement the policy for the early closure of trade centres till 10:00 pm and park till 6:00 pm. The decision for allowing in-door meals and wedding ceremony was withdrawn by the NCOC, however, out-door and take-away services will remain available for the nationals.

Cinemas and shrines will not be opened for visitors from March 15 following the latest decision.

According to the NCOC, a ban has been imposed on the gathering of more than 300 people in an outdoor event. The centre will review the restrictions on April 12.

The provinces will be allowed to independently implement SOPs in the cities and districts, NCOC decided.

For Punjab, the NCOC announced the closure of schools in seven Punjab cities from coming Monday (March 15) until March 28.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood while addressing a press conference flanked by SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan following a crucial meeting of the NCOC summoned to review the coronavirus situation.

“Schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Gujrat will remain close until March 28.” Shafqat Mahmood said that the ban will not be applicable to schools that are already conducting the examinations.

Apart from the closure of schools in seven Punjab districts, the educational activities will continue in other parts of the province with 50 per cent attendance of the students, the minister said.

The minister declaring the situation in Sindh and Balochistan almost satisfactory said that educational institutions will continue their activities with 50 per cent of the attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, SAPM Faisal Sultan said that coronavirus cases are increasing in the country and urged administrative departments to enforce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding coronavirus.

The SAPM further said that all recreational parks will close at 6pm while indoor dining will not be allowed in restaurants and eateries can only provide outdoor sitting and takeaway service.

