Pakistan records 1,786 cases, 43 COVID-19 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 43 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,324, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 43 more lives and 1,786 fresh infections were reported during the said period.

The total count of active cases is 16,699.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,393 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,664 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 595,239.

A total of 39,425 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 565,216 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 9,318,038 samples have been tested thus far.

Pakistan is going to start the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination today following an announcement made by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Tuesday.

“Beginning with the senior most citizens, who will receive SMS with instructions on their cell phones,” he tweeted.

The NCOC head Asad Umar had announced that the vaccination of people aged 60 years and above will start from Wednesday.

“Vaccinations will be done in reverse order by age. Which means the oldest person who has registered will be vaccinated first. Full details will be issued tomorrow,” Umar tweeted.

